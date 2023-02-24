The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency will host a teacher job fair on Monday at its Bettendorf office, 729 21st St., Bettendorf, from 4-5:30 p.m.

This is a free event for all prospective and current teachers and administrators seeking employment during the 2023-2024 school year.

Participants are asked to bring copies of their resumes and will have the opportunity to talk to representatives from 11 Illinois and Iowa school districts. Licensure information for Iowa/Illinois also will be available.

No registration is required for this event. For more information, contact Dawn Meier at dmeier@mbaea.org.