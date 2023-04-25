All eyes are on the Mississippi River right now.

The National Weather Service says the river at Rock Island is now over 18 feet.

We had our drone up on Monday. Take a look at LeClaire Park. The water has already overtaken all of the seats near the bandshell.

As we keep going, you can see Modern Woodmen Park is quickly becoming an island.

We also took the drone to Moline and you can see River Drive near the Western Illinois University campus.

It’s not unusual to see these areas flood, but the National Weather Service says we’re another week from the river cresting, so we fully expect this to get worse.