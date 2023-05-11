We had the drone in the air again as we get closer and closer to the end of the spring flood of 2023.
The seats at the bandshell are starting to peak through at LeClaire Park and the parking lot at Modern Woodmen Park is almost dry.
We’re seeing pavement on River Drive again and seeing some grass, too.
It’s dry by the Figge now, too. See for yourself in the video above.
