Affidavit: Police respond to gun incident, find suspect with crack cocaine

A 39-year-old Davenport man is in custody after police who responded to a gun-related incident say he had crack cocaine.

Ronnie Fulton, 30, faces a felony charge of third-degree possession and a misdemeanor charge of third-degree possession.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to the 300 block of North Harrison Street, Davenport, for a report of a man wearing a red shirt who pointed a gun from a gold car at a group of people, an arrest affidavit says.

Officers found Fulton in the back of a gold car. He was wearing a red shirt, the affidavit says.

Police say Fulton has a warrant through Muscatine County. They found him with 4.1 grams of marijuana and 1 gram of crack cocaine in a black pouch in his left front pocket.

Fulton, held on a total bond of $12,000 in Scott County Jail, is set for a Scott County Court hearing on Sept. 1.