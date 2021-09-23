Affordable housing groundbreaking

Officials from the Iowa Finance Authority and City of Wilton and other local supporters will participate in a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday to mark the beginning of construction of Chandler Pointe, a new affordable housing project.

Chandler Pointe is a $6.9 million development supported by the City of Wilton and made possible through federal housing tax credits allocated by the Iowa Finance Authority. It will provide 35 units with one- and two-bedroom apartments for residents 55 and older. Thirty-one units will be affordable for households with incomes at or below 80% of area median income. Four apartments will be available at market rate without income restriction. Expected completion is late 2022.

The groundbreaking ceremony for Chandler Pointe is Wednesday, September 29, beginning at 11:00 a.m. The site is located at 801 West 5th Avenue in Wilton, IA.