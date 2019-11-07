Affordable housing option in the Quad Cities are becoming limited

Community members from Rock Island, Moline, and Davenport came together at the Martin Luther King Jr Community Center for the first time in five years to discuss housing needs, compare housing inventories, and address what can be improved in the future.

The main topic that came up was a lack of affordable housing options. A lot of people are looking to rent rather than become a home owner. That creates a low turnover rate which results in not many complexes opening up.

Another issue of concern was the cost of a unit to rent. The price of rent and taxes rise while a normal persons salary will only see a slight increase.

Community members are looking at all options to address this and find more affordable options in the Quad Cities.

The community has a survey for residents to fill out with their concerns and to help gather information on the current situations.