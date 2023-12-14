A new affordable housing project in Moline was dedicated as Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati and other dignitaries cut the ribbon on Spring Valley Village Apartments.

The apartments are near the intersection of 41st St. and 12th Ave. in , and the project provides homes for teens who age out of the foster care system, people with disabilities and former inmates coming out of the prison system. The development cost for the project was over $5 million, and Mayor Rayapati says more affordable housing projects are on the horizon.

The apartments will be in use starting the first week of January.