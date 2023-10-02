The 32nd annual East Central Iowa Northwestern Illinois AFL-CIO Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on Saturday, October 7 at the Isle Casino Hotel, 1888 Isle Parkway in Bettendorf. A cocktail hour with a cash bar will take place from 5:30 – 6:45 p.m. and the Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard 669 Rock Island Chapter will begin the banquet at 7:00 p.m.

Every year, the AFL-CIO Hall of Fame awards ceremony gives labor leaders a chance to acknowledge union members who have gone over and above in their work, civic and/or community services. Proceeds remaining from the event will be used for civic engagement, educational opportunities, community outreach projects or programs and member-to-member communication.

Several local union members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, including:

Joan Eastlund, IFT Local 1836

Mike Malmstrom, UAW Local 865

Orris “PeeWee” Avila, Ironworkers Local 111

Jerry Egan, SMART Local 91

Marvell Porter, UAW Local 865

Doug House, IUOE Local 150

The John White Community Service Award will be presented to a union member who goes above and beyond to help their union and its members and is instrumental in either giving, advocating and/or volunteering with nonprofit organizations in the community.

For more information on the Quad City Federation of Labor, click here.