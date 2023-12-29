The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) president chimed in on the issue of retention pay bonuses at a local federal prison.
Elizabeth Shuler sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, calling on the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Prisons to rescind its decision to eliminate a retention pay bonus at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Thomson. Shuler referenced the bonus authorization from 2022, which was scheduled to take effect at the end of December. According to the statement:
Because of its remote location, cost of living, low morale and challenges to working conditions, FCI Thomson has endured years of high turnover and dangerous understaffing. To address this, the Federal Bureau of Prisons authorized a 25% retention pay in early 2022. If the retention pay is not restored, there is likely to be an immediate loss of current personnel and difficulty with recruitment and retention going forward. Already, nearly 150 members of the staff have indicated in writing they will leave if they lose this retention pay.Elizabeth Shuler