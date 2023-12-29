The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) president chimed in on the issue of retention pay bonuses at a local federal prison.

Elizabeth Shuler sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, calling on the Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Prisons to rescind its decision to eliminate a retention pay bonus at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Thomson. Shuler referenced the bonus authorization from 2022, which was scheduled to take effect at the end of December. According to the statement: