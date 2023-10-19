The African American Leadership Society (AALS), a donor network of United Way Quad Cities, is seeking proposals for one-time grants to address needs in the African-American community and become part of the solution with an emphasis on education, income and health.

The AALS will award a total of $100,000 in grants to nonprofits, grassroots organizations and social entrepreneurs serving Scott and Rock Island counties this December, according to a Thursday release. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31 at 4:30 p.m.

Grants will support United Way’s AALS donor network impact strategies, which include:

Provide timely community-based academic supports that keep Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) K-12 students academically on track. Increase Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) student access to career exploration, activities and awareness. Provide Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) high school and college students with timely supports and services to ensure college access, persistence and completion.

Ty Lewis is director of the United Way Quad Cities’ African American Leadership Society.

“As someone who once benefited from organizations like the ones encouraged to apply, it feels amazing being able to organize this grant for our African-American community,” AALS director Ty Lewis said in the release.

“In the Quad Cities, only 35% of Black students are reading on grade level by 3rd grade, and only 37% of Black households earn a living wage,” he said. “The African American Leadership Society Strategic Grant will help close racial opportunity gaps by addressing these pressing community issues rooted in education.”

To apply and learn more about the application, click HERE. To learn more about the AALS, click HERE.