The African Catholic Christian Community at Christ the King Catholic Church of Moline will celebrate its 20-year anniversary with the parish on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 1:30 p.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church in Moline.

Afterward, there will be a banquet at Believers Together Hall at the same church. The theme of the celebration is inclusiveness in diversity. “The African Catholics are thankful for the open hearts and arms by which they were welcomed at the parish more than 20 years ago,” a news release says.

Father Don L. Levitt, pastor of the parish explains the importance of the celebration: “This anniversary celebration reminds us all how important it is to be a welcoming community. The African culture has enriched our parish community and strengthened the bond of humanity between all people. We are blessed by the joy and faith of our family.”

The parish expects 500 attendees for the celebration. “They will celebrate the love of God and the compassion of Christ the King community toward African immigrant families more than 20 years ago,” the release says.

The African Catholic Christian Community celebrates a mass in French on the last Sunday of every month at 1:30 p.m.

Background

Christ the King Catholic Church of Moline has about 1,500 families, including many members of African origins or descendants. The first African parishioners of Christ the King, Date (Dodo) Kpomassy and Desire Bado, came respectively from Togo and Burkina Faso. Their first Mass at Christ the King Catholic Church was in the winter of 1999 shortly after they moved to the Quad Cities to find jobs at Tyson Foods, Inc.

Both of them shared their great appreciation and heartfelt joy when they were approached by many parishioners who wanted to know them. They were very touched by the care that was given to them by many in the parish. Because of such a warm welcome, they felt at home and every Sunday walked to Church during the rest of the winter from Indian Bluff Apartments (now Pine Ridge) to Christ the King Parish.

A few years later, hundreds of African immigrants joined the parish. From that moment on, Christ the King parish has become a home for many African immigrants and their children.