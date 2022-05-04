Herbert Berko of Moline is the new student trustee on the Black Hawk College Board of Trustees. He was seated at the board’s April 28, 2022 meeting and will serve until April 2023.

A native of Ghana, Berko is finishing his first semester at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline and was elected by his peers to represent them on the board.

Berko is pursuing an Associate in Science degree with plans to eventually earn a doctorate in pharmacy and create “a foundation that will provide special education to children with certain disabilities and to help them fit into the society,” says a Wednesday BHC release. “My utmost goal is to serve humanity,” he said.

Berko participates in activities sponsored by the BHC Multicultural and Inclusion Center, including the International Student Association and Hola Amigos, a group for students who want to learn conversational Spanish.

He also has served as a student technological advisor and helper with Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities, where he worked with people who had little experience using technology.