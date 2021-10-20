After 14 months, Galesburg completes a $3.5M reconstruction of South Seminary St.

After more than a year of construction, South Seminary Street in Galesburg (between Berrien Street to Fifth Street) is now open to traffic. The work on this $3.5-million road reconstruction project began Aug. 14, 2020, and was completed by Brandt Construction.

The work included removing and replacing all the existing pavement with new concrete pavement, as well as concrete sidewalk, curb and gutter, driveway approach pavement, and storm sewer, according to a city release Wednesday. This project also included replacing the existing cast iron water main with a new PVC water main as well as replacing any remaining lead water service lines within the project limits.

Workers paving the north section of South Seminary Street.

The contractor, Brandt Construction, is continuing to finish landscaping and other items, but the roadway work is complete and the street is open to traffic.

Of the total $3.5 million cost, 60% of the roadway work was funded by Federal Highway Funds and the balance was from State Rebuild and local funds. The water main work was funded entirely by City of Galesburg water funds.