After 3+ months, Moline’s River Drive reopens

Flood recovery is a lot more noticeable around the Quad Cities.

Public works crews in Illinois and Iowa are reopening some major thoroughfares.

Drivers have been seeing road blocks along Rver Drive in both Davenport and Moline for months now.

Parts of River Drive in Davenport are starting to re-ope and Wednesday, the entire road in Moline officially opened back up to traffic.

In April and even as recently as May, portions of Moline’s River Drive were completely under water.

Rodd Schick with Moline Public Works says crews have been trying to clean up after flooding only to have the water roll through again and leave a muddy mess.

“We were really close after the first record crest to opening up. The water had almost gotten off of River Drive, we had things really well cleaned up and like I said the second crest came, and it really made a mess and so we had to start all over,” Schick says.

Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline is still closed…

Crews can’t start working on those pathways and picnic areas until the ground gets a little less saturated.

“The restrooms, we’re just getting into those, cleaning those up. They have between two and four feet of mud inside of them that we’re working on cleaning out. The playground down there, all of the safety surfacing; the mulch, the wood fiber that’s there, were washed away and replaced with mud,” Schick says.

Davenport crews hope to have River Drive fully open on Friday.