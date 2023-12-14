After four years, East 53rd Street in Davenport has been reopened, according to a news release.

“The re-opening marks four years of engineering, design and reconstruction of two travel miles (along the stretch of East 53rd Street between Brady Street and Elmore Circle) and 10 lane miles, including widening and a dedicated turning lane,” the release says.

“Watch for spot daytime lane reductions over the next few weeks as finish work is completed,” the release says.

The project involved $16.2 million in investment in infrastructure. It includes two miles of new sidewalks and enhanced pedestrian crosswalks.

For more details about the project and what it accomplished, visit here.