After 62 years of donating blood, man’s wish comes true

An 80-year-old man who has been donating blood for 62 years won’t stop giving.

George Reynolds decided to write a letter to ImpactLife to try and get a tour of the blood center. He didn’t think it would be possible because of COVID-19, but Wednesday his wish came true.

He and his grandson got a tour and George was able to ask as many questions as he wanted to learn more about the blood donation process.

George started donating blood when his brother Marlyn was diagnosed with polio.

His brother is one of his main motivations to keep donating all these years later. He’s donated 27.5 gallons.

“It’s one thing that you can give to and give something to that actually really helps somebody,” he said.

He has no plans to stop donating and said he will stop only once he is told he no longer can.

For anyone interested in donating at ImpactLife, more information can be found here.