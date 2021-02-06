After a 5-month battle, COVID-19 survivor gets hero’s welcome home

After a five-month battle with COVID-19, an Erie man is finally home again.

Skip Jepson received a hero’s welcome Saturday as he arrived home from the hospital. Police officers and firefighters from Erie and other neighboring areas escorted him through town, where the community braved the cold weather to celebrate his recovery with a parade.

“We’re so glad to have you home,” said Chad Jepson, Skip Jepson’s son.

In early October, Skip Jepson had to be taken away in an ambulance after he began showing COVID-19 symptoms. A few days later, as his condition worsened, he was airlifted to Bloomington, then eventually was transported to Davenport.

Seeing Jepson in that condition took a toll on his family.

“Needles everywhere on his arm, in his neck. Tubes and a ventilator down his throat, knocked out, coughing and there wasn’t anything we could do to help him with the coughing,” Chad Jepson said.

While the community welcomed him back with a parade, law enforcement escorted him back to his house.

“It made me cry,” Skip Jepson said. “I just figured I would be coming home, getting unloaded, and getting in the house. Here it was a parade and it just blows my mind because I had seen us (the community) do it for softball teams, baseball teams, and football teams.

“But to have it done for me, all those people from different towns, is just fantastic.”

Skip Jepson doesn’t remember much from his time in the hospital. The majority of the time, he was being fed through a ventilator. Because of that, he needed throat therapy before he left.



“The whole hospital went through this testing with the x-rays on the side of your face, and they could see you swallow what little bit of food they gave you to watch on a screen,” he remembers. “I missed by a frog’s hair of being able to pass it. So then a whole other month went by and four weeks’ worth of throat therapy to pass that test so I could eat again.”

As Jepson started to conquer COVID-19, he had his eyes set on a specific day to celebrate with his wife of 54 years.

“I had a calendar that my daughter gave me and I had put it down on there before I knew that I was coming home,” he said. “I put down February 14th, Valentines’ Day.”

Now that he’s back, he already has his next goal in mind: “Being able to walk out of this chair.”

After all that time in the hospital, Jepson has gained a new craving for soup.