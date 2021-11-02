After Codfish Hollow show, SUSTO announces Raccoon Motel dates for April 2022

SUSTO — the pride and joy of both Charleston, S.C. and the Quad Cities — is coming to play for the first time as a full band at The Raccoon Motel, Davenport, on April 6-7, 2022. They will be ending their spring tour here, “so you know that the energy will be twice as high as it was this past Saturday at Codfish Hollow,” according to a Tuesday release from the Raccoon, 315 E. 2nd St., Davenport.

SUSTO frontman Justin Osborne was at the Raccoon Motel for a solo show Aug. 21, 2021 during Alternating Currents.

The indie rock, Americana band just released their latest album, “Time in the Sun.” A review at nodepression.com calls it “their most pop-infused and rhythmically adventurous album to date. Replete with ebullient sounds, the project arrives at the onset of autumn, providing a reminder that lightheartedness and a sense of buoyancy, often associated with summer, are perennially accessible, regardless of weather or worldly conditions.”

The April dates will have admission cost of $30, available HERE. There will be some very big new show announcements either this week or next week, the Raccoon release said.

For more information, visit raccoonmotel.tixr.com, or visit their Facebook page.