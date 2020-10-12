After police pursuit ends in crash, Davenport man faces felony charges

After police say he fled from officers and crashed a vehicle into a tree, a Davenport man is being held on felony charges in Scott County Jail.

Myron Tomar Powell, 42, faces charges of eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony; second-degree theft; possession of a firearm by a felon; and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; and misdemeanor charges of second-degree theft and assault with injury.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Davenport police responded to the area of East Locust and Harrison streets for a disturbance.

Police say Powell didn’t stop for officers trying to “investigate the disturbance occurring inside of the vehicle.”

Powell took off in the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox at a high rate of speed, exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 25 mph.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle with “verbal instructions, overhead lights and sirens.” Powell lost control and struck a tree in the 1200 block of Scott Street.

Powell, police say, took the keys to the Equinox from another person’s hotel room. After Powell was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted he “stole” the vehicle, which was totaled at the end of the pursuit. Its value was $8,000.

Powell, who had a gun, is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond in Scott county Jail, where a $1,000 secured bond also is listed in jail documents. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Oct. 21 in Scott County Court.