After “Impractical Jokers” star Thursday, Rhythm City rolls dice in expanded comedy series

Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino Comedy Series is adding four new comedians to its lineup between this March and August.

In addition to “Impractical Jokers” star Joe Gatto scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 13, Rocky LaPorte on Jan. 16th and Dan Cummins on June 10th, Rhythm City (7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport), they will welcome the following comedians to the Rhythm Room:

Mary Mack on March 24 th (Tickets: $15)

(Tickets: $15) Shayne Smith on April 10 th (Tickets: $25)

(Tickets: $25) Michael Palascak on May 26 th (Tickets: $15)

(Tickets: $15) Steve Hofstetter on August 14th (Tickets: $25)

Tickets to each of these shows are available now at https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/ or at The Market at Rhythm City.

Joe Gatto recently announced he was stepping down as a star of truTV’s Impractical Jokers, but he is not abandoning his national stand-up tour, which begins this week in Iowa. After the 8 p.m. Rhythm City show Jan. 13 (tickets are $25, $35 or $45), he performs at Riverside Casino Friday, and Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa Jan. 15.

On New Year’s Eve, Joe Gatto announced he would be leaving TV’s “Impractical Jokers,” citing issues in his personal life, and the rest of the cast will continue the show.

Gatto founded The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe with his “Impractical Jokers” co-stars in 1999. The troupe has toured with a live comedy show to sold-out crowds across the world, including legendary arenas, such as Madison Square Garden in New York and the O2 Arena in London. Joe is passionate about supporting anti-bullying organizations and animal rescue initiatives, according to his bio. Gatto (who owns 15 dogs) published his book, “The Dogfather: My Love of Dogs, Desserts and Growing Up Italian,” in 2020.

After announcing a split from his wife, Gatto shared the tour dates on his Instagram account Monday, saying he felt it was needed for both he and his fans. “When I committed to my upcoming series of shows starting in the Midwest this week, I obviously had no idea what life would look like at this moment,” the former Jokers star said.

He added, “Regardless, we can all use some laughter and kindness right now, and I’ll therefore be keeping all of my dates. Excited to share some laughs with the fans in Iowa this weekend and all over the country in the weeks and months to come.”