Winter really blew into town Thursday, but the Snowstar sports park is not opening for the winter season until Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Guests are encouraged to purchase lift and snow tubing tickets in advance through the new Snowstar website HERE.

Snowstar in Andalusia is opening on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

“Updating our online presence was a priority for us during the offseason,” owner Doug Harper said in a Thursday release. “The new site reflects our new branding and makes it easier for visitors to plan their visit, see real-time updates and buy their tickets online so they’re ready to play.”

The Harper family also recently purchased new, top-of-the-line snowmakers just in time for the Snowstar season opener.

“We don’t just wish for a white Christmas, we hope for lots of snow all season long to give our guests the best experience on our slopes,” Harper said. “When the weather doesn’t cooperate, we literally bring out the big guns — and just purchased four new snow guns to help cover our trails and hills. We’ll be able to continue making fresh snow throughout the season.”

To enhance the Snowstar guest experience, a number of other updates have also been made:

New ski and snowboard boots

SNAPD camera installation so guests can capture memories on the lifts, trails, tube hill and terrain park

Updated sound system at the tube hill

New snowmobile for Ski Patrol

Updated hill lighting

Lodge updates: New bathroom, revamped parking lot and expanded gift shop

Visit SkiSnowstar.com to view all winter and holiday hours and purchase lift tickets, season passes and more. The park is at 9500 126th St. W, Andalusia.