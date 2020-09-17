After tearing apart U.S. Bank lobby, Davenport man faces felony charge

After he tore apart a Davenport bank lobby early Wednesday, a Davenport man is being held in Scott County Jail.

Lavar Marcus Wells, 38, faces a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief after he wrecked the lobby of a downtown Davenport bank.

According to the arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday in reference to Wells destroying property.

He was on the ninth floor of U.S. Bank, 201 W. 2nd St., “destroying all the property in the lobby.” He destroyed a wooden desk and three chairs, punched several holes in the wall, pulled out ceiling tiles and also pulled ductwork and insulation from the ceiling, along with wall fixtures. He also dislodged elevator buttons from the wall.

Total damage is between $2,000 and $9,000.

Wells was being held Thursday on a $6,000 secured bond, and also faces a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear.

His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 25 in Scott County Court.