After working a record number of days fighting floods, QCA Red Cross volunteers deploy for hurricane relief

10 local volunteers head to Florida, with more on standby

Some people in the Quad Cities are spending their Labor Day Weekend a little differently than their neighbors.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen into a Category 4 storm before hitting Florida.

That could be as soon as Monday night.

Dorian would be the strongest hurricane to hit the state since 1992.

Some people are evacuating and others in Florida are stocking up on food and gas.

Ten Red Cross volunteers from the Quad Cities region are flying out today and tomorrow.

They’re joining more than 600 across the nation to help those who might be affected by the historic hurricane.

A spokesperson tells us no more volunteers will go out past tomorrow afternoon until Dorian makes landfall and they get a better idea of how much more help they need to send.

For volunteers from our area, they’re actually deploying less than two months after marking another record: Working more than 100 days to fight floods here at home.

“We’re all pretty tired yet, because we’re all still recovering from a pretty long flood season. But I think being in disaster that’s kind of what we do, to some degree we’re used to that, you know, you jump back in, you recoup and you get back in there,” says Amber MacGrath, Red Cross disaster workforce engagement manager.

You can always help the Red Cross by giving blood.

There’s already a summer shortage right now.

MacGrath says demand might increase depending on injuries after Dorian hits the coast.