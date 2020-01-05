Aftermath of the Train Derailment in LeClaire

A train derailed in LeClaire yesterday. Cleanup crews have worked very diligently to clean the mess up and make sure nothing was hazardous.

The derailment was caused by a break in the track. There is no word on how fast the train was going or if it was going over the speed limit. Citizens that Local Four talked to say trains are always flying by very fast.

One person who works near where the incident happened said he’s concerned because there are a lot of community events in that area and even then the trains fly by. Luckily nobody was hurt and there was no property damage to surrounding businesses.