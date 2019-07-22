Afternoon at Longview Park ends with a proposal

What started as another day of vacation for Donnie Thomas and Pat Gilbert ended in a proposal.

Thomas was born and raised in Rock Island. He moved to Georgia in 1990.

Thomas and Gilbert have been dating for two years. Thomas knew he wanted to propose to her during their trip to his hometown.

The moment felt right for him at Longview Park where he asked Gilbert to be his wife.

She initially was in disbelief, but once she realized this was really happening, she happily said yes.

“I feel great,” Gilbert said.

Thomas said he didn’t tell anyone he was planning on proposing.

“Her middle daughter Jessica asked me a month ago, she said, when are you going to put a ring on that finger?” he said.

On Monday, he did.

Right after the proposal, the couple was planning on calling their friends and family to share the happy news.

“About to call my girls and my sisters,” Gilbert said. “They’re going to be happy. If mama’s happy, everybody’s happy.”