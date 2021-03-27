‘Ag in the Classroom’ resumes for 1st time in over a year

Scott County’s Farm Bureau‘s “Ag in the Classroom” program topped off National Agriculture Week with a visit to McKinley Elementary School in Davenport.

Its mission is to teach students and teachers about the importance of agriculture in their daily lives.

The program utilizes educational stations focused on major commodities like corn, soybeans and livestock.

This is the first time “Ag in the Classroom” is back in the classroom for more than a year because of the pandemic.

The kids seemed excited to learn where ice cream comes from.

The farm bureau is made up of volunteers.

They also work with teachers so they can foster agriculture education.

