Fertilizer accounts for almost 30 percent of farmers’ input costs this season.

That’s a record high. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst are working on a bipartisan bill called the Fertilizer Research Act that would create more transparency in the fertilizer industry.

This legislation calls upon the Department of Agriculture to study whether or not the market is working, whether or not there is any collusion, whether there is rationale behind a big increase in prices for fertilizer.

Fertilizers such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium are essential to the yield of corn and soybeans, also farmers bottom lines. But what’s driving such huge fluctuations in prices?

“The fertilizer market is a pretty clouded market. It’s a world market. Now we’re starting to see what a world market really is,” said Buck Medley, regional agronomy account manager for River Valley Co-op. “One thing can have a domino effect on multitudes in the agriculture sector from commodity prices to input costs.”

Russia was the world’s largest exporter of fertilizer. After the invasion of Ukraine, the world looked to the United States to deliver on fertilizer and natural gas, causing the demand to skyrocket. The USDA reports the two largest fertilizer manufacturers saw increased costs of 58 and 125 percent, but reported their gross margins a staggering 669 and 298 percent.

“What occurred was we were exporting quite a bit of product over to the European market and that’s where the transparency is lacking,” Medley said. “We weren’t able to see the vessels that were being exported. And in that process when you take the logic out and put emotion in and things seem to get a little bit over-exaggerated.”

Koch Ag and Energy Solutions just acquired another Iowa fertilizer company for 3.6 billion. This legislation would require a study to provide clarity on competition, pricing practices, tariffs, and exertion of market power by companies within the fertilizer industry.

“With the low prices that we have right now for corn and soybeans in the Midwest and in Iowa we’ve got to do everything we can to make sure that the marketplace is working,” said Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

“It’s a sliding scale where when you have higher input costs, you usually have higher grain prices,” Medley said. “When you have lower grain prices you have lower input costs. It’s just a little trend where is takes a little longer for input costs to come down. Grain prices can usually beat it to the low.”

“With corn dropping to $4.50 per bushel, and beans around $12.60 per bushel, 2024 fertilizer contracts have gone back down,” Medley said.

“The bright side for 2024 is we’re looking at the December of 2024 crop that’s above $5 today. We’ve seen fertilizer prices that are drastically lower than last year.”





