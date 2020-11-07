Agencies arrest two for dealing heroin

For the past several months detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force (SEINT) and the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement (DNE) have followed up on information about the distribution of large quantities of narcotics in the greater Burlington area.

On Wednesday, the two agencies, along with Burlington Police Department’s K-9 unit, conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle agents had identified as transporting narcotics, a news release says.

Angela Lafaune Lloyd, 44, of Burlington, and Michael Dante Robinson, 56, of West Burlington, were arrested. Robinson faces charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, a Class C felon; delivery of heroin, a Class C felony; and drug-tax stamp violation, a Class D felony.

Lloyd faces charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, a Class C felony; and drug-tax stamp violation, a Class D felony.

Robinson and Lloyd were held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

The investigation is continuing, and additional arrests are expected. The counter-drug efforts conducted by the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force are partially funded through the use of JAG/BYRNE grants administered through the office of Drug Control Policy of Iowa and local law enforcement agencies. SEINT will continue to collaborate with local, state, and federal partners to combat illegal drug distribution in Southeast Iowa.