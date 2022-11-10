The Medicare Open Enrollment period is October 15 – December 7, and the Western Illinois Area Agency on Aging (WIAAA) wants to help you figure out which plan is right for you.

WIAAA will have trained Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselors available to provide free, unbiased counseling for Medicare participants and their caregivers at Medicare Open Enrollment Events on November 15 and 17 and December 1 and 2. The events will be a walk-in format, and attendees will be helped on a first come, first served basis. Those with a Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage Plan can compare plans for 2023.

To meet with a counselor, a Medicare participant must bring the following items to complete a Medicare Plan comparison:

• Photo ID

• Medicare Insurance cards – Original Medicare, Medicare Part D, and/or Medicare Advantage

• List of medications including name, dosage, quantity and frequency taken

For more information about this Enrollment Event, click here or call WIAAA at (309) 793-6800.