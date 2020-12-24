Agents: Bettendorf man sold meth several times

A 25-year-old Bettendorf man was in Scott County Jail on Thursday after Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents and Bettendorf police say he sold methamphetamine several times.

Austin Levan, of Davenport, faces three felony charges of possession with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia (two) and possession of a controlled substance.

Enforcement group agents made “controlled purchases” of a total of 3.6 grams of meth from Levan on Nov. 16, Nov. 4, Oct. 27 and Oct. 14, an arrest affidavit says.

When agents served a search warrant in a garage on the 2900 block of Bellevue Avenue, Bettendorf, they found a cloudy white glass pipe that had burned suspected meth in it.

Levan was being held Thursday in Scott County Jail on a total $32,000 bond.

He is scheduled for arraignment at 11 a.m. Jan. 7 in Scott County Court.