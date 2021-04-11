Agents: Davenport man sold crack to undercover officers

A 29-year-old Davenport man who, agents say, sold crack cocaine to undercover agents is scheduled to appear in court.

Lamarcus Everett faces three felony charges of intent to deliver after agents say he delivered “cocaine base crack” to undercover officers with the Metropolitan Enforcement Group:

Shortly before 7 p.m. March 4 on the 4100 block of Hickory Grove Road, Davenport.

Shortly before 3 p.m. March 25 on the 1000 block of Blythwood Place, Davenport.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday on the 5800 block of Elmore Ave., Davenport.

In an arrest affidavit, officers say Everett admitted to possession with intent to deliver. Agents served a search warrant at the Elmore Avenue address and found crack, about $1,845 in cash, packing material and a scale.

Everett bonded out of Scott County Jail. Court proceedings are set for Tuesday and again Friday.