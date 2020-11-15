Agents find sawed-off shotgun, meth in felon’s home

A Davenport woman faces charges after agents served a search warrant and found drugs and a sawed-off shotgun where she lives.

Aleecia Blasdell, 23, faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and three misdemeanor charges of possession-second. The arrest affidavit says:

At 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Dover Court, Davenport.

In the living quarters of Blasdell and her boyfriend, agents found:

A Springfield Savage Arms .22-caliber rifle with a sawed-off barrel

About four grams of methamphetamine

About 3.7 grams of crack cocaine

About 6.9 grams of marijuana

Packaging material

A digital scale

Drug paraphernalia

After he was read his Miranda rights, the primary resident said he rents the attic living quarters to Blasdell and her boyfriend, who have access to come and go from the attic.

Agents also saw multiple items with Blasdell’s name on them.

Blasdell is a felon convicted for conspiracy to manufacture/deliver meth.

Blasdell was being held Saturday in Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Nov. 24.