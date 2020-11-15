Agents find sawed-off shotgun, meth in felon’s home

A Davenport woman faces charges after agents served a search warrant and found drugs and a sawed-off shotgun where she lives.
Aleecia Blasdell, 23, faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and three misdemeanor charges of possession-second. The arrest affidavit says:
At 1:30 p.m. Friday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Dover Court, Davenport.
In the living quarters of Blasdell and her boyfriend, agents found:
- A Springfield Savage Arms .22-caliber rifle with a sawed-off barrel
- About four grams of methamphetamine
- About 3.7 grams of crack cocaine
- About 6.9 grams of marijuana
- Packaging material
- A digital scale
- Drug paraphernalia
After he was read his Miranda rights, the primary resident said he rents the attic living quarters to Blasdell and her boyfriend, who have access to come and go from the attic.
Agents also saw multiple items with Blasdell’s name on them.
Blasdell is a felon convicted for conspiracy to manufacture/deliver meth.
Blasdell was being held Saturday in Scott County Jail on $5,000 bond. Her preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. Nov. 24.