Agents: Suspect had LSD, Oxycodone, Xanax in storage pods

After investigators say he had LSD, Oxycodone and Xanax in storage pods, a Silvis man was being held Monday on a $100,000 cash-only bond in Scott County Jail.

Roland Mourning III, 24, faces three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and one misdemeanor charge of intent to deliver.

Arrest records say Mourning, “on or about May 21,” had rented storage bays on the 1600 block of River Drive, Davenport.

The Scott County Metropolitan Enforcement Group (MEG) and Gang Task Force agents, along with Iowa Department of Transportation detectives, executed a search warrant for two storage bays rented to Mourning.

They found 20.6 pounds of cannabis and THC edibles, along with 398 Xanax (Alprazolam) pills, 56 Oxycodone pills and about 95 doses of LSD.

“The various narcotics and amounts are consistent with drug trafficking,” the arrest affidavit says.

Mourning waived his preliminary hearing and is scheduled to appear at 11 a.m. Dec. 3 in Scott County Court.