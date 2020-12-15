Agents: Woman sold meth during ‘controlled purchases’

A 25-year-old Davenport woman was behind bars Tuesday after agents say she delivered methamphetamine to them.

Kaitlyn Schmidt faces two felony charges of possession with intent to deliver and misdemeanor charges of failure to appear/fourth-degree theft and driving while barred.

In the arrest affidavit, agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group say they conducted “controlled purchases” with Schmidt, who delivered meth Aug. 5 near Kirkwood Boulevard and Grand Avenue and again Aug. 31 on the 3100 block of Farnam Street.

She delivered a total of 4.9 grams, agents say.

Schmidt, held on $27,000 bond in Scott County Jail, has a preliminary hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23 in Scott County Court.