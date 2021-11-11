Agreement reached for installation of fiber-optic lines to nearly 1,500 Eldridge homes

Central Scott Telephone Company on Thursday announced a new construction agreement, between locally operated companies, to provide Fiber to the Home (FTTH) in Eldridge.

As a result, AE Underground has agreed to complete primary installation of FTTH facilities to 1,491 homes in Eldridge during 2022.

“We are extremely pleased to continue the provisioning of first-rate service to our broadband Internet customers,” Donn Wilmott, CEO and general manager of Central Scott Telephone, said in a Thursday release. “In addition, we are committed to substantially increasing our broadband capacities available to them. Once complete, the capacities and speeds offered will present a true ‘value’ by today’s standards.”

Andy Pollmiller, with AE Underground, said: “Working with another local business to benefit our local community is a unique component of this agreement.”

Central Scott, which is currently celebrating its 119th year in business, provides broadband data, video and voice communications to the Scott County communities of Eldridge/Park View, Long Grove, McCausland, Dixon and Donahue from its headquarters in Eldridge. It operates as a CLEC/Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CS Technologies, Inc.), providing broadband and voice communications in the Quad Cities area including Davenport and Bettendorf, and Rock Island and Moline, as well as in Dubuque, Iowa.

AE Underground, LLC, located in Eldridge, was founded in May of 2020. AE Underground specializes in the placement of fiber optic infrastructure for broadband and other telecommunications services.