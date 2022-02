Bettendorf’s Agrisolutions, a global leader in wear parts, components and accessories, has acquired Chicago Fastener Manufacturing in University Park, Ill.

The acquisition closed on Feb. 3, a news release says.

Chicago Fastener Manufacturing (CFM) is a U.S. manufacturer of cold headed metal fasteners for on and off highway applications. Product families include structural bolts, hex heads, carriage bolts, square head machine bolts, wheel bolts, plow bolts, as well as various per-print specials, the release says.

CFM products are a part of applications in agriculture planting, harvesting, and soil management as well as construction, mining, and railroad equipment. Materials include medium carbon, boron and alloy steels.

“We are excited to welcome Chicago Fastener Manufacturing into the Agrisolutions family. CFM’s capabilities and talented group of employees will add manufacturing capacity to help us better serve our customers in the U.S.,” Global President, Blair Cook said in the release.

Agrisolutions is a leading global manufacturer of wear parts, components, accessories. Agrisolutions global brands include Bellota, Ingersoll Tillage, Trinity Logistics Corp, Lundtek, Andersen Steel, Carl Sülberg and USM Manufacturing, the release says.