Agrisolutions celebrates move to 110,000 square-foot Rock Island facility

A global provider of agricultural components made the move from Milan to Rock Island.

Agrisolutions celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Thursday.

It manufactures farming products in numerous countries.

The new 110,000 square-foot Rock Island facility will be the centerpiece for the company in North America.

That centralized location makes shipping easier along with other benefits.

“Given the level of activity at the previous location, there was a lot of congestion,” “The layout here is so expansive and it provides more freely moving flow of product systems for the work environment for the folks that are here.”

Agrisolutions has used almost 17 tons of steel to make its products over the past 11 years.

With this move, it expects to grow its workforce from 30 to 100 employees.