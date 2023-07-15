An Air Quality Alert continues for the Quad Cities area on Sunday, according to our Local 4 News bilingual meteorologist Diana Reyes-Rodriguez.

Here’s the view from Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport, Saturday evening, when haze from wildfires was visible.

Haze is visible in this view from Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport, on Saturday evening. (photo by Sharon Wren)

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert in effect now through Sunday night. If you have a respiratory disease or sensitive to this air quality, you should limit time outdoors.

Some sunshine with haze is in store for Sunday, when highs will be in the middle 80s. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening.