As smoke from Canadian wildfire continues to move into the Quad Cities, the unhealthy air quality is having mixed effects on activities in the area.

Whitewater Junction in Rock Island will be closed for the remainder of Wednesday, June 28, according to an email from Carrie Roelf, marketing coordinator with the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department. There is no word on plans to open tomorrow,

The QC Area/QC Metro Area High School All Star Game scheduled for tonight at Douglas Park in Rock Island has been postponed due to air quality. The rescheduled date is August 3. Visit the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Department’s Facebook page for more information.

The Davenport Public Library has canceled Library in the Park at Marquette Park for this afternoon. Visit the library’s Facebook page for more information.

The smoke isn’t affecting travel at the Quad City International Airport. According to an a email from Ashleigh Davis, public relations and marketing coordinator for the airport, “the smoke hasn’t caused any delays, but the low visibility will require pilots to use an instrument approach – essentially, pilots are trained to take off and land in low visibility, so it just changes their procedures a bit.”

