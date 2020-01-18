Airplane slid off taxiway at Quad City International Airport

Shortly after 1:00pm Saturday, a plane departing the Quad City International Airport bound for Detroit slid as it was taxiing to the runway.

According to an airport official only a small portion of the plane actually left the taxiway. The rest of the plane remained on the taxiway. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The outbound Delta flight was carrying 50 passengers plus crew. They were transported safely from the plane back to the terminal.

The airport is continuing to clear ice from last night’s storm. Now with the addition of high winds, there may be additional flight delays. The airport urges passengers or those waiting for arrivals to contact their airline directly for more information.