Though the Quad Cities International Airport expected to extend federal mask requirements through early May, that has been lifted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Due to a federal court ruling, the TSA announced Monday it would no longer enforce the mask mandate effective April 18, 2022. As a result, face masks are not required at this time for employees or passengers at QC International Airport, Moline.

“We are monitoring this rapidly evolving situation and still suggest people contact their airline and be aware of any requirements that may still be in place at their final destination,” airport spokeswoman Ashleigh Davis said Tuesday.

Allegiant is one of four airlines that serves the Quad Cities International Airport.

To align with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate on public transportation following a federal court ruling, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker Tuesday said he will revise Illinois’ executive order lifting those requirements for the state of Illinois.

As a result, masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs, or in airports. Executive Order 2022-06 will be amended to reflect these changes. Local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation.

“I’m proud of the work our state has done to fight COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable,” Gov. Pritzker said in a release. “I continue to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and, most importantly, get vaccinated to protect yourself and others.”

“IDPH is closely monitoring the status of COVID-19 throughout Illinois and working with our local public health partners to keep the public informed,” acting IDPH director Amaal Tokars said in the release. “The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones is to remain up-to-date on your vaccinations, and that includes booster shots, especially for those who are at risk for more severe health outcomes.”

Nearly 73% of eligible Illinoisans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and over 81% have had at least one dose of the vaccine. Vaccines are available regardless of immigration status or background, and can be found at vaccines.gov.

The CDC continues to recommend that the immunocompromised, those who cannot be vaccinated, and those in congregate facilities wear masks to protect the vulnerable. The CDC also recommends masks are worn in areas of high transmission.

In this Aug. 2, 2021, file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at East Aurora High School in Aurora, Ill. (Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

The Biden administration was to extend the federal mask mandate for all transportation networks through May 3, 15 days after it had been set to expire amid a new coronavirus surge fueled by the BA.2 variant.

The TSA mask mandate for travel on airplanes, in airports, on buses and on rail systems was set to expire on April 18. The two-week extension was from an order by the CDC, based on the rise in cases from BA.2 since early April.

On Monday, Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle (a federal judge in Florida), who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, ruled that the mask mandate on airplanes, trains and buses, was unlawful. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said an appeal may be forthcoming.

The Metro bus system in the QC also lifted the mask mandate on public transit.

According to a release, a court ruling on April 18 has lifted the CDC order from Jan. 29, 2021 requiring masks on public transportation and at public transportation hubs. On Monday, TSA said the CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.