Airport authority gets $4.3 million for improvements

The Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County will receive $4,382,017 for airport improvements as part of the American Rescue Plan.

U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin made the announcement on Thursday as part of a total of $8,335,191 in federal funding to three Illinois airports.

“Making sure airports across Illinois continue to have the support they need during this pandemic is critical to protecting local jobs and enhancing the traveler experience,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to join Senator Durbin in announcing this infusion of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan to help support our state’s transportation systems.”

The Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority will receive $2,898,471 and the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois will receive $1,054,703.

“These federal investments will help create a safer and more efficient experience for travelers and staff at airports around Illinois,” Durbin said. “Our airports are a critical part of Illinois’ economic success, which is why Senator Duckworth and I were proud to support the American Rescue Plan to bring this funding to our state.”