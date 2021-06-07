Albany police chief resigns Monday night

The Albany, Illinois, police chief resigned Monday night, according to his Facebook post.

“Tonight at the Village of Albany Board Meeting, I tenured my resignation as Chief of Police for the Albany Police Department,” Wyatt Heyvaert wrote on Facebook.

In the post, he thanks former Mayor Brian Rowland for taking a chance on him 7.5 years ago. He says being the chief in his home town was a dream mome true.

“I have been in law enforcement for 20+ years and this has by far been the most difficult position I have held,” Heyvaert wrote. “In the end, my position affects more than just me, and when it starts taking a toll on my family, it is time for a change.”

He thanks his wife, daughters, additional family and friends for their support. “I want to personally thank the officers who worked part-time for me and poured their heart and soul into this agency, your dedication was very much appreciated,” he wrote.

“To the other area law enforcement administrators and officers, sincere thanks for your support and assistance during my time here, I couldn’t (have) done it without all of you!” he wrote. “I will move forward in this profession and honorably serve the citizens of another municipality at the rank of patrolman. “

“I am not someone who has to be the Chief, I just love this profession and still have a lot to give to it.”