Alderman announces bid for re-election

Davenport First Ward Alderman Rick Dunn has announced he will seek re-election.

“It is a privilege to work with and serve the citizens of Davenport. The historic floods of 2019 and COVID in 2020 presented challenges and opportunities for Davenport,” Dunn said in a news release. “I look forward to seeing Davenport realize a better community for all as we open new doors and implement innovative solutions to some of our city’s greatest challenges.”

Despite recent challenges, “We have retained increased investment in street and ewer infrastructure while also focusing on public safety issues,” Dunn said. “As a returning council member, I will continue to fight hard for infrastructure improvements and progressive solutions for public safety and neighborhood concerns.”

In his next term, Dunn said, he will continue to push for “vital economic development in both our Locust and I-280 and Rockingham Road corridors. Of significance, preparing the Locust and I-280 area for development by connecting the sewer system and other infrastructure is a key next step to expanding our tax base and funding for our schools.”

Dunn said American Recovery Act funds will help the city “make thoughtful investments in our community that benefit everyone, promote public safety, our youth, and our families.” He also looks forward to “seeing through and supporting fundamental improvements in the city’s flood resilience plan.”