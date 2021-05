The City of Rock Island will swear in two new aldermen, one re-elected alderman and the mayor at its regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Monday.

The meeting will begin at 6:45 p.m. in the Rock Island City Council Chambers, third floor, 1528 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The current aldermen will conduct the “old business” and the meeting will be adjourned “sine die,” and the “new business” portion of the meeting will be conducted with the new members of the council seated at the dais.

Mayor Mike Thoms will be sworn in for his second term as Mayor, Ald.-elect Moses Robinson Jr. will be sworn in for the 1st Ward, Ald.-elect Judith Higgins Gilbert will be sworn in for the 3rd Ward, Ald. Dave Geenen will be sworn in for his second term for the 7th Ward.

Ald. Ivory Clark will leave the City Council after serving the 1st Ward for two terms. Ald. James Spurgetis will leave after serving the 3rd Ward for one term and previously serving as an alderman in the 1990s. Both will be recognized by the mayor and council for their service.

Ald. Dylan Parker is unable to attend the meeting and will be sworn in at the beginning of the May 24 council meeting.