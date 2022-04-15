Growing grocery behemoth ALDI is building its sixth Quad Cities store — in Bettendorf, at the corner of Devils Glen and Belmont roads, right across from Fareway and Kwik Star, and down the street from the Hy-Vee supermarket on Devils Glen.

The new ALDI store is expected to open this summer, said Heather McCarthy, regional vice president for ALDI.

“When it comes to choosing new store locations, we carefully consider several factors. Bottom line, we look for convenient locations for our customers that can support a high-traffic volume daily,” she said Friday by e-mail.

“We work hard alongside local communities to make sure our new stores are welcome additions. ALDI stores are designed for simplicity and efficiency, packed with the products shoppers love,” McCarthy said. “A typical ALDI store is approximately 12,000 square feet of retail space, making it easier to shop than oversized grocery stores.

An interior view of an ALDI entrance area. The national chain has five current Quad Cities locations.

“ALDI sells mostly exclusive brands made by the best partners. Shoppers will find food for every taste and lifestyle (gluten-free, plant-based, dairy alternatives, etc.) and will also discover weekly offerings of limited-time ALDI Finds like candles, delicious seasonal food, home goods and more,” she said.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,100 stores across 38 states, the Batavia, Ill.-based company plans to open approximately 150 new stores across the country this year — to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022, according to the company.

More than 1,000 new ALDI stores have opened throughout America over the past decade.

The company will expand its Curbside Grocery Pickup offering from 1,200 to 1,500 stores by the end of the year to make shopping quick and easy for customers. Whether in-store or online, the ALDI mission is to make shopping as convenient and affordable as possible.

ALDI Finds in an ALDI store include candles, delicious seasonal foods, and home goods.

In the QC, ALDI has stores at:

5262 Elmore Ave., Davenport

1702 Brady St., Davenport

4211 Avenue of the Cities, Moline

1210 18th St., Silvis

1880 38th St., Rock Island

Hy-Vee, based in West Des Moines, is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $12 billion annually.

Debbie Geisler, QC marketing and communications manager for Hy-Vee, said Friday of the new Bettendorf ALDI plans:

“Increased competition is always good for the customer. Despite this addition, we will continue to offer our daily deals, various department offerings and FuelSaver program, which is something that sets us apart from others, allowing us to continue our mission to be a one-stop, value-driven shopping destination for those in our community.”