Ale House comes to Rock Island downtown

Ribbon cutting at the Ale House in Rock Island on Thursday.

Rock Island Ale House in downtown Rock Island held ribbon cutting on Thursday evening.

Among the speakers at the event were the Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms and a member of the owner company, Kinseth Hospitality.

The hotel and restaurant is one of its kind in the city and opened its door to the public on February. The building previously housed Bennigan’s which closed on November 2019.

Curious as to what kind of food they have? According to Kyle Martin, general manager of the restaurant & hotel, “We are very focused on the region we are in and what people love about mid-western cooking.”

His recommendations include pimento burger and veg-fry burger.

