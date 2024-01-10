The city of Aledo Wednesday announced important changes to its municipal waste services for 2024. Starting this month, residents and businesses in Aledo will start to see deliveries of garbage carts by LRS (formerly Jackson Disposal) in preparation for automated pick-up service.

These changes stem from an effort to create a more efficient and cost-effective trash and recycling pick-up system for Aledo residents, a city release said. Beginning Jan. 29, LRS will deliver new garbage carts to customers who don’t already have LRS or Jackson-provided trash carts. The new carts will be delivered at no charge to customers.

Effective Feb. 4, LRS will no longer service personal garbage cans or containers. All trash and recycling items must be placed inside the LRS-provided cart. Aledo residents will see a change in the cost of their trash service and will no longer be required to pay a rental fee for their LRS carts. The new monthly rate will be $17.95.

LRS customers will see this updated amount in their February utility billing notices. “This new system should hopefully bring a smooth, efficient pick-up experience for Aledo residents and businesses,” said Michael Chausse, Aledo’s city administrator. “We encourage everyone to begin using the new carts as soon as possible, and we appreciate your cooperation in making this transition as smooth as possible.”

There are no changes to the recycling collection service; customers should continue to use their current recycling bin or cart for recycling pick-up. Customers will continue to receive service on their regularly scheduled collection days based on address.

Addresses north of Illinois 17 receive trash and recycling service on Wednesdays; addresses south of Illinois 17 receive recycling service on Wednesdays and trash service on Thursdays. LRS will be mailing a postcard to every address in Aledo to educate residents about the changes to collection procedures and intends to attach a cart hanger in the coming weeks to provide additional information.

For more information, contact LRS directly by calling 309-586-4410, emailing monmouth@lrsrecyaledogarbagecles.com, or visiting lrsrecycles.com.