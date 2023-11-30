The Fire Protection Districts of Aledo, Joy, Seaton and the City of Keithsburg have announced an agreement with Elite Industrial Services, dba Elite EMS has been reached to provide 911 Ambulance Service to the communities, according to a news release.

The new ambulance service consists of one ambulance staffed by a paramedic and EMT 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, stationed in Aledo.

“We are currently finalizing the contract language which is set to take effect January 1st, 2024,” said J. Michael Sponsler, spokesperson, for the Mercer County Ambulance Committee, in the release.

“There most likely will be some changes as to how the 911 Ambulance Service operates and those changes will be announced once the contract is completed. The cost to provide 911 ambulance service, like everything else, has gone up, he said. “That, combined with the withdrawal of Greene Township Fire Protection District as a participant in the 911 Ambulance Service agreement, means a cost increase for all.”

“More details will be released as we move forward to finalize this contract, but we wanted to let our citizens and communities know that we will have a new 911 Ambulance Service in place and to take away any worries that some may have had,” he said.