An Aledo student had the opportunity to serve as ‘Page for a Day’ in the Illinois House of Representatives.

State Representative Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) and Abigail Struble (photo submitted)

Abigail Struble, a home-schooled fifth-grader was the guest of State Representative Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) March 29. Struble was joined at the Capitol by her parents, Aaron and Melissa. According to a release, she said her favorite subjects in school are Bible and Math, and she participates in 4-H, softball and tumbling. She is a two-time United States Tumbling Association national qualifier and the 2022 4-H state reserve champion in sewing.

“I enjoyed having Abigail join me in Springfield today,” Swanson said. “She got an up-close look at the hustle and bustle of a typical session day for the House of Representatives.”